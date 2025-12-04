‘History of violence’: Alleged Westville pub shooter denied bail

Taryn le Roux was shot dead at a popular pub in Westville in September.





The Durban man returned to court on Thursday, with State Prosecutor Krishen Shah reading an affidavit from the investigating officer, outlining what the state says is Le Roux's history of violence.





It includes a 2019 protection order, previous assault complaints, and a threatening voice note.





The court also heard that the night before Taryn was shot, police were called to the couple’s home.





On the day of the murder, Le Roux allegedly told his wife to “call the police” before shooting her in the face.





According to the affidavit, Le Roux later phoned someone and admitted to the shooting.





Prosecutors argued he is a flight risk, noting his past work as an international defence contractor.





His foster son also submitted an affidavit disputing Le Roux’s claims that he supports him, saying he fears Le Roux.





However, the defence insisted that the allegations were speculative and stated that Le Roux would stand trial.





However, the magistrate ruled there were no exceptional circumstances to justify bail, saying Le Roux has no assets in the country, questionable employment claims, and unclear immigration status.