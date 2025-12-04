‘History of violence’: Alleged Westville pub shooter denied bail
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Former SANDF special forces soldier Fredrik le Roux, accused of murdering his wife at a Westville pub, has been denied bail by the Pinetown Magistrate's Court.
Former SANDF special forces soldier Fredrik le Roux, accused of murdering his wife at a Westville pub, has been denied bail by the Pinetown Magistrate's Court.
Taryn le Roux was shot dead at a popular pub in Westville in September.
The Durban man returned to court on Thursday, with State Prosecutor Krishen Shah reading an affidavit from the investigating officer, outlining what the state says is Le Roux's history of violence.
It includes a 2019 protection order, previous assault complaints, and a threatening voice note.
The court also heard that the night before Taryn was shot, police were called to the couple’s home.
On the day of the murder, Le Roux allegedly told his wife to “call the police” before shooting her in the face.
According to the affidavit, Le Roux later phoned someone and admitted to the shooting.
ALSO READ: Son honours mom killed in Westville pub shooting
Prosecutors argued he is a flight risk, noting his past work as an international defence contractor.
His foster son also submitted an affidavit disputing Le Roux’s claims that he supports him, saying he fears Le Roux.
However, the defence insisted that the allegations were speculative and stated that Le Roux would stand trial.
However, the magistrate ruled there were no exceptional circumstances to justify bail, saying Le Roux has no assets in the country, questionable employment claims, and unclear immigration status.
WATCH: Taryn le Roux’s father, Vincent Barbarovich, has welcomed the court’s decision, saying it brings them one step closer to justice. pic.twitter.com/xlapYUMiSf— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) December 4, 2025
WATCH: DA Councillor Zoe Moore, who addressed the group outside the Pinetown Magistrates Court, said it is no longer just GBV - it is femicide. pic.twitter.com/9lDrgaLqNs— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) December 4, 2025
Show's Stories
-
SA drivers with expired licence cards, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel
South African motorists with expired licences can breathe easier as back...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Office Secret Santa has you stressed out? Here are some gift ideas for your coworkers
We have some fabulous gift ideas for your office Secret Santa.Danny Guselli 3 hours ago