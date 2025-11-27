Hijacker’s stash of weapons found in Umlazi raid
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KZN police say
a crime intelligence raid in Umlazi has uncovered a suspected hijacker’s stash
of weapons and signal jammers.
Officers raided a house in the Emahlweni informal settlement Wednesday night after receiving information about a man linked to recent hijackings.
ALSO READ: Breakthrough in dismantling of drug supply pipeline in Durban
Provincial SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says what police found inside pointed to a well-organised hijacking operation.
“Upon their arrival, they found nobody in the house, but the door was wide open. The four signal jams which were being charged caught the attention of the members. A further search of the house resulted in the recovery of two unlicensed pistols with nine rounds of ammunition, as well as a homemade revolver.
“One of the pistols had a serial number on it. When it was checked, it revealed that it was robbed during the hijacking incident, which occurred during the month of October at uMlazi.”
