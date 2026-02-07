Hijacked eThekwini municipal vehicle found in Folweni
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
An investigation is under way after a hijacked eThekwini municipal vehicle was recovered in the south of Durban.
The City says the white Toyota Etios was hijacked in Mbumbulu several weeks ago.
It says officials, including SAPS members, acted on a tip-off this week, and traced the vehicle to a house in Folweni.
A search of the property led to the recovery of three more vehicles as well as several firearms, signal jammers and vehicle parts.
No suspects were found in the house.
eThekwini says a case has been opened with Folweni SAPS for further investigation.
