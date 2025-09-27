High stakes for Springboks as rugby title race heats up





The All Blacks now top the standings, but South Africa or Argentina could overtake them when the two sides meet this afternoon.





To retain their Championship title, the Boks must win both of their remaining matches against Los Pumas.





Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick knows the South American squad is formidable, but the championship is still open to all teams.





" They also in a good space as a team, it's probably one of the best combined team when it comes to continuity their squad.





Those players that they've selected in that squad is players that have been playing past probably four seasons together, you know, and you can see now they're starting to gel well as a team.





"I think the key focus for us, was to make sure that we keep improving from our performance. Think all four teams, they've got a chance to still win the championship. So it's going be a tough game."