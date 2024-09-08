 High fire danger warning issued for Northern KZN
Updated | By Newswatch

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions in northern KZN today. 

Supplied

KZN COGTA says it's placed disaster management teams on high alert. 


Dry, windy, and hot weather is expected in areas including Dannhauser, Escourt and Newcastle. 


COGTA spokesperson, Senzo Mzila urges residents across the province to exercise precaution. 


"These conditions could pose risk to human life. Disaster Management teams will continue to monitor the situation in areas that are prone to veld fires." 


