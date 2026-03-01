High Court orders Impendle Municipality to pay workers’ salaries

Samwu says it approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court Division after employees weren’t paid for two months.





In a statement, the union says its urgent application highlighted the severe financial strain on workers, including the loss of vehicles, homes, medical aid, and other essential benefits.





It says the court ordered the municipality to pay their January and February salaries within seven days.





The union says Impendle was instructed to pay outstanding contributions to all benefit funds within 14 days and continue paying them on time.





These are interim orders pending the finalisation of the application.





The union says it won’t tolerate attempts by some managers to pressure workers to return to duty, despite a directive from the accounting officer granting them special leave.





