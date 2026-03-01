High Court orders Impendle Municipality to pay workers’ salaries
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The South African Municipal Workers’ Union in KwaZulu-Natal says it's obtained an interim high court order over unpaid salaries at Impendle Local Municipality.
The South African Municipal Workers’ Union in KwaZulu-Natal says it's obtained an interim high court order over unpaid salaries at Impendle Local Municipality.
Samwu says it approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court Division after employees weren’t paid for two months.
In a statement, the union says its urgent application highlighted the severe financial strain on workers, including the loss of vehicles, homes, medical aid, and other essential benefits.
It says the court ordered the municipality to pay their January and February salaries within seven days.
ALSO READ: KZN public servants protest GEMS fee hike, demand better healthcare choices
The union says Impendle was instructed to pay outstanding contributions to all benefit funds within 14 days and continue paying them on time.
These are interim orders pending the finalisation of the application.
The union says it won’t tolerate attempts by some managers to pressure workers to return to duty, despite a directive from the accounting officer granting them special leave.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The last week of February with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 1 hour ago
-
Mark Banks has Carmen and Darren in stitches
Comedy legend Mark Banks joined Darren Maule and Carmen Reddy for a genu...East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 1 hour ago