High Court orders immediate halt to NHI implementation amid legal challenge

Tuesday's order follows an agreement between the government and the labour and civic movement Solidarity.

Under the agreement, Solidarity will put its legal challenge on hold, subject to the condition that the implementation of the NHI stops with immediate effect.

It comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa agreed to delay the proclamation of sections of the NHI until the Constitutional Court has heard a legal challenge to the NHI's public participation process, brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders and the Western Cape Premier.

Solidarity spokesperson Theuns du Buisson says the ruling is a significant development in the ongoing legal battle over the future of universal healthcare.

ALSO READ: Health expert: What's needed for NHI to succeed

"This court ruling is a major breakthrough in our opposition to the NHI. It is beyond comprehension that taxpayers’ money is being used to establish a system that faces such extensive litigation. The NHI will never be realised. It is simply unworkable, unaffordable, and irrational. It is deeply concerning that anyone could regard it as a sound policy, particularly given that billions of rands have already been spent on it.

“Yet these billions of rands in costs would be only a fraction of the far greater sums and the irreversible loss of life that the NHI package would entail if implemented. There is no reason at this stage to scrap it. On the contrary, it should be increased. The treasury has left it unchanged since 2023, while medical aid members have had to contend with double-digit increases in their premiums."

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the Department of Health will continue with the preparatory work.

He says the agreement does not affect the Act's overall timetable.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa: NHI will be health revolution

"It is anticipated that this agreement will be made an order of court on 24 February 2026. Government remains committed to the National Health Insurance and will work within the requirements of the law and judicial process to ensure that there is no undue delay."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)