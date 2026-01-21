Hibberdene residents demand answers as water outage drags on

“You never get a straight answer. Every day, it’s a different excuse. One day it’s a broken pipe, the next day it’s something else, and tomorrow there will be another excuse.”

Residents say they have not received clear answers on when water will be running in their taps again.

Seventy-two-year-old resident Patricia Anderson says it has been a harrowing experience.

“Up until about 18 days, we never got a drop in the community tanks. They were never filled so people could fetch water. We have 80- and 90-year-olds who can’t carry water. It’s not fair. If you want water in your tank, you have to pay, and they’re charging between R800 and R900 to fill a tank.”





Leon de Jager, chairperson of the KZN South Coast Residents and Ratepayers Association, says he is arranging a meeting with senior officials to discuss the matter and the way forward.

Zibini Mpurwana from the Ugu District Municipality says Hibberdene falls under the Northern Area Water Supply Scheme, which had been stable for most of the year until several faults were identified.

“The major fault was at the Batstone Bridge, where a bypass pipe from the main bridge was damaged. What started as a small break worsened due to the volume of traffic.”

She says water restoration to affected areas will begin on Wednesday.

“Areas including Woodgrange, Kamula, Fairview and Hibberdene will start receiving water from tonight into tomorrow. Before the weekend, most areas in the northern system will have water.”

Mpurwana adds that there may be isolated issues, and residents can report them on the toll-free number 0800 928 237.

