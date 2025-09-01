Helicopter carrying 8 missing on Indonesia's Borneo island
Updated | By AFP
A helicopter carrying eight people on board has gone missing
on Indonesia's Borneo island, rescue officials said Monday.
Authorities have launched search efforts for the helicopter, which was carrying two crew and six passengers, the local rescue agency head in Banjarmasin, I Putu Sudayana, said in a video statement.
"Our search will last seven days from the incident. Hopefully, we can locate the victims today, and we hope everyone is found safe," he said.
The helicopter, which belonged to charter company Eastindo Air, lost contact shortly after takeoff.
Indonesia relies heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands but has a poor aviation safety record and has suffered several fatal crashes in recent years.
Borneo island has one of the world's biggest stretches of rainforest.
