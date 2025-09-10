Hefty sentences for Chinese nationals convicted of human trafficking

The group was sentenced on Wednesday morning.





In March, the court convicted all seven on 158 of the 160 charges relating to the trafficking of illegal immigrants into South Africa and subjecting them to forced labour.





They were arrested after police received a tip-off about an illegal factory employing foreign nationals, prompting them to conduct a raid.





During the blitz at the accused’s Beautiful City factory, 91 Malawian nationals were found.





Thirty-seven were children.





According to police reports, the victims were confined to the premises under inhumane conditions, with armed guards controlling their movements.





The court recounted the testimonies of some of the victims, including one who lost a finger after being denied medical treatment.





The National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng’s Phindi Mjonodwane welcomed the sentencing, saying it was encouraging that courts are imposing more stringent sentences for human trafficking.





Mjonodwane added that the victims were forced to work 11-hour shifts, seven days a week, without proper training or safety equipment.





“As the NPA, we welcome this sentence. It will go a long way in bolstering our fight against human trafficking. It is also one that underscores the need for continued collaboration, and we know that in this matter, we've worked with the Hawks, we've worked with Home Affairs, various departments, including the Department of Labour, hence this successful prosecution,” she said.





