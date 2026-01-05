Hefty fuel price drops to ease Januworry pain

Fuel prices are coming down on Wednesday.

The cost of 93 unleaded petrol is dropping by 62 cents per litre and 95 unleaded petrol by 66 cents a litre.

Diesel prices will be cut by between R1.37 and R1.50 per litre.

The Minerals and Petroleum Resources Department says the retail price of paraffin will also decrease by R1.48 per litre.

"The maximum retail price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will increase by 21 c/kg countrywide and 23 c/kg in the Western Cape," spokesperson Robert Maake said on Sunday.





He said there are a couple of reasons for the adjustments.

"The average Brent crude oil price decreased due to oversupply during the period under review. The rand appreciated under the US dollar under the same period and cushioned prices by more than 20 cents per litre.

"The slate levy remains unchanged at 0 cents per litre in the price structures of both petrol and diesel."





