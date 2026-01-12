Heavy rains leave destruction in Kruger National Park
Updated | By Jacaranda Newswatch
Severe weather conditions in Limpopo and Mpumalanga are causing disruptions at the Kruger National Park.
Dirt roads and low-lying bridges are flooded.
SANParks says several gates and roads remain closed.
Spokesperson, Reynold Thakhuli, says guests staying at Lower Sabie Rest Camp and Crocodile Bridge Rest Camp do not have access to Skukuza.
He says currently, the only exit route for these visitors is via Crocodile River bridge.
But he's warned that rising water levels pose a risk that might leave guests stranded until water levels recede.
“Forecast and observations indicated that water levels in the Crocodile River are rising rapidly. With the Crocodile River being expected to become unacceptable, posing a real risk of guests being trapped inside the park. SANParks is actively contacting all guests with immediate arrivals to the Kruger to reschedule their visits.”
SANParks has urged guests to follow safety instructions.
It says it continues to monitor weather conditions closely in collaboration with the South African Weather Service.


