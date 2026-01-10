Heavy N3 traffic expected as festive season ends, schools reopen

Schools reopen on Wednesday and many holidaymakers are expected to return home over the next two days.





The concession has urged motorists to plan ahead as traffic volumes are expected to peak on Sunday.





Construction near the Hidcote Interchange has led to a single lane closure southbound towards Durban.





Lane restrictions are also in place near the Midway Interchange in both directions.





The N3TC's Thania Dhoogra says the northbound closure will be lifted before on Sunday, but southbound restrictions will remain.





"These works are an essential part on N3TC's ongoing commitment to road safety. Where possible, construction teams will aim to lift all northbound lane restrictions before Sunday's expected peak traffic period."





Between the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, a single lane in each direction will be closed on Saturday from Keeversfontein to Van Reenen.





Drivers are advised to remain patient, keep safe following distances, and avoid sudden lane changes.





