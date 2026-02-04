Heatwave and spring tides prompt safety warning for beachgoers
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Lifesaving SA is urging beachgoers to be extra cautious as a heatwave grips parts of the country and high tides run along the coast, making conditions more dangerous.
Lifesaving SA is urging beachgoers to be extra cautious as a heatwave grips parts of the country and high tides run along the coast, making conditions more dangerous.
The organisation's Dhaya Sewduth has advised swimmers to only enter the water at beaches and facilities where lifeguards are on duty.
He says the appearance of the new moon on Sunday evening is expected to trigger spring tides in the first week of February, leading to stronger ocean activity, particularly at exposed beaches.
ASLO READ: KZN parents urged to keep kids hydrated as extreme heat grips province
" Spring tides typically result in lower-than-normal low tides and higher-than-normal high tides. Low tides may produce stronger seaward pore, while high tides can lead to powerful and unpredictable wave conditions.
"In addition, rip currents, which can occur anywhere and at any time along the coastline, may significantly increase the danger to swimmers."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
World Cancer Day: How Vera Nagtegaal turned personal hardship into purpose-led success
Vouch CEO and breast cancer survivor Vera Nagtegaal’s story is one of re...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
NASA is heading back to the moon
NASA is going back to the moon, but we shouldn’t expect a landing yet.East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago