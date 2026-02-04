Heatwave and spring tides prompt safety warning for beachgoers

The organisation's Dhaya Sewduth has advised swimmers to only enter the water at beaches and facilities where lifeguards are on duty.





He says the appearance of the new moon on Sunday evening is expected to trigger spring tides in the first week of February, leading to stronger ocean activity, particularly at exposed beaches.





" Spring tides typically result in lower-than-normal low tides and higher-than-normal high tides. Low tides may produce stronger seaward pore, while high tides can lead to powerful and unpredictable wave conditions.





"In addition, rip currents, which can occur anywhere and at any time along the coastline, may significantly increase the danger to swimmers."





