Heatwave dries up eThekwini reservoirs, threatening water supply

The municipality says it's affecting communities supplied by the Wiggins Water Works High Lift Pump Station.





The City's Jabulani Mayise says due to the hot weather, water demand has shot up, placing significant pressure on the distribution network.





He says high-lying, elevated areas are particularly vulnerable, as they rely on sufficient reservoir levels and pressure to maintain a consistent water supply.





"Investigations and inspections may take several days to complete. Any issues identified that are affecting supply pressures will be addressed based on specific operational requirements.





"In the interim, water tankers will be deployed to supply affected communities. The municipality appeals to all residents to reduce water consumption during this critical period.





"Responsible use of water is essential to support reservoir recovery and ensure fair distribution across all areas."





Affected areas:





*Sherwood 3 Reservoir:*

Bonela, Briardene, Clare Estate, Clare Hills, Garden Park, Morningside, Musgrave, Palmiet, Sherwood, Sparks, Springfield, Springfield Flats, Sydenham, Waterval Park, Westridge and Wiggins.





*Chesterville Reservoir:*

Blackhurst, Bonela, Chesterville and Wiggins.





*Ridge View Reservoir:*

Bellair, Blackhurst, Cato Manor, Coedmore, Hillary, Mount Vernon, Part Bellair, Ridgeview, Sea View, Umkhumbane, UKZN and Wiggins.





*St Thomas Reservoir:*

Essenwood, Morningside, Musgrave, Sparks, Sydenham and Westridge.





*Curried Road Reservoir:*

Essenwood, Greyville, Musgrave, Old Fort, AK near Greyville and Windermere.





*Ridge End Reservoir:*

Morningside, Springfield, Stamford Hill and Windermere.





*Rosetta Reservoir:*

Morningside, Stamford Hill, AK near Greyville and Windermere.





*Cato Manor Reservoir:*

Glenwood, Glenmore, Carrington Heights, Sea View, Umbilo, UKZN, Westridge and Wiggins.





*South Ridge Reservoir:*

Bulwer, Glenwood and Westridge.





*Woodlands 1 and 2 Reservoirs:*

Austerville, Montclair, Sea View, Wentworth, Woodlands and Yellowwood Park.





*Lamontville Reservoir:*

Havenside, Joe Slovo, Lamontville, Mobeni, Mobeni Heights, Prospecton Industrial, uMlazi and uMlazi Mission A.





*Mobeni Rear:*

Durban Old Airport, Isiphingo Beach, Jacobs, Merebank East, Merewent, Mobeni, Mobeni West, Prospecton Industrial and Reunion.





*Bluff 1, 2 and 3 Reservoirs:*

Bluff, Grosvenor and Ocean View.





*South Reservoir:*

Bluff, Grosvenor and Ocean View.