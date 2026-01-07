Heatwave alert: Sweltering, uncomfortable conditions grip parts of KZN
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Wednesday is set to be another scorcher in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Wednesday is set to be another scorcher in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
The South African Weather Service has issued an advisory for hot, humid and extremely uncomfortable weather over the province’s far north-eastern areas.
Forecaster Nhlanhla Sithole says the worst conditions are expected in the uMkhanyakude District, where temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid-30s, with humidity levels reaching up to 90 per cent.
" People might have to hydrate and make sure that they avoid heat exhaustion, as that may result in heat strokes, dehydration, and other things."
ALSO READ: Extreme heat alert: KZN warned of dangerous, sweltering conditions
Sithole adds that a Yellow Level 2 warning for thunderstorms is also in place, affecting uThukela, Amajuba, and the north-western parts of Zululand on Wednesday.
" Some of these thunderstorms are expected to become severe, especially over the northwestern parts of KZN and may be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, resulting in minor impacts."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago