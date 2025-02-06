Health says provinces begun hiring doctors

"There has been an expression from provinces on the recruitment processes and we are still monitoring that progress," said Luvuyo Bayeni.

Bayeni gave Parliament an update on the recruitment process on Wednesday.

Last month, a group of unemployed doctors in KZN staged another sit-in at government offices in Pietermaritzburg. demanding jobs in public health facilities.





Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has encouraged provincial departments to rather absorb those who have completed the entry level, particularly community service.

He believes this will help alleviate staff shortages.

"It does not matter what the situation is, people have to do internships or community services especially internships. Internships are still part of training, you cannot do anything else, you can't do into private practice, work as a officer at any hospital and you can't work for any private company."





