KZN Health says Addington Hospital baby alive amid negligence claims

A widely shared post on social media alleges that a newborn died at the facility due to negligence.

The department has slammed the death claim as false, saying the baby, born at the hospital last month, is alive and healthy.

Several reports emerged on social media over the weekend alleging that a woman who was in severe labour was told by a nurse at Addington to walk to the labour ward alone.

They further claimed she gave birth before reaching the ward, and that her baby died after falling to the floor.

In response, KZN Health says the mother and baby were discharged in a stable condition last month and are in good health.

But the department says it’s launched an urgent investigation into the circumstances leading up to the child’s birth, describing the allegations around the mother’s treatment by staff as deeply concerning.

It says it’s instructed Addington's management to submit a full report by the end of the week.

The department says the probe will look into whether the correct medical procedures were followed.

Health officials are said to be meeting with the family of the baby today.

“We have been in direct contact with the patient’s family, who are also alarmed by the spread of misinformation. A meeting has been scheduled with the family today, Monday, 20 October 2025, to continue our engagement. We confirm that the child is alive, healthy, and due for routine immunisation today.”

