Mixed feelings as Health Minister reassures public on sanitary pads safety

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals in menstrual products are continuing to make national headlines following a study by researchers at the University of the Free State.





The debate over the safety of sanitary pads has sparked divided opinions, with some members of the public still questioning whether the products are safe to use.





Over the weekend, Minister Motsoaledi said there is currently no evidence that sanitary pads on the market pose a health risk.





Researchers found endocrine-disrupting chemicals in several popular feminine hygiene products.





They warned that while the levels detected are small, long-term use could potentially disrupt hormones and affect fertility.





While the Health Department says there is no evidence that the products pose a health risk, some members of the public remain unconvinced.





How do people feel about the situation?





Despite the reassurance from the government, some members of the public say the conflicting information is worrying.





A Durban mother, who has used sanitary pads since she was about 10 years old, says women often have limited alternatives when it comes to menstrual products.