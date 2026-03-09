Mixed feelings as Health Minister reassures public on sanitary pads safety
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says there is no evidence that sanitary products pose a health risk. There have been growing safety concerns after a study found endocrine-disrupting chemicals in some feminine hygiene products.
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals in menstrual products are continuing to make national headlines following a study by researchers at the University of the Free State.
The debate over the safety of sanitary pads has sparked divided opinions, with some members of the public still questioning whether the products are safe to use.
Over the weekend, Minister Motsoaledi said there is currently no evidence that sanitary pads on the market pose a health risk.
Researchers found endocrine-disrupting chemicals in several popular feminine hygiene products.
They warned that while the levels detected are small, long-term use could potentially disrupt hormones and affect fertility.
While the Health Department says there is no evidence that the products pose a health risk, some members of the public remain unconvinced.
How do people feel about the situation?
Despite the reassurance from the government, some members of the public say the conflicting information is worrying.
A Durban mother, who has used sanitary pads since she was about 10 years old, says women often have limited alternatives when it comes to menstrual products.
I have no choice but to trust that it is safe… like many other women, you just have to do what you need to get through the month.
- Durban mom
Another person has told Newswatch that affordability ultimately determines what products she uses.
“It’s cheaper to use pads. Sometimes I’m scared, but because mine don’t have perfume, I think it’s safe.”
A resident from Hillcrest says that despite the government’s reassurance, the findings remain concerning.
“At the moment, I just have to trust what they say and keep using them because there isn’t much choice.”
A local father says the reports have created uncertainty for him and his family.
“It causes a large amount of confusion and worry. As a father, I’m not sure what the safest route is.”
Is the issue with menstrual products a new discovery?
Motsoaledi says the presence of certain chemicals in menstrual products is not a new discovery. Scientists have been aware of these substances since the early 1920s, and previous studies have already confirmed that small amounts can be present in menstrual health products.
He says experts in South Africa have found that the levels detected are extremely low and that regulatory bodies, including the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, monitor whether concentrations are harmful.
Expert opinion
Dr Siyanda Zulu, an obstetrician and gynaecologist specialising in fertility, says the concentrations detected are far too low to disrupt the endocrine system or cause cancer.
He adds that similar chemicals are found in everyday items such as water, food and personal care products, and sanitary products contribute only a small portion to overall exposure.
Zulu says there is currently insufficient scientific evidence linking sanitary products to infertility, cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome or endometriosis.
