Health to meet Dudula amid anti-foreigner campaign

The group is among several organisations who have been protesting by barring some migrants from accessing healthcare at public facilities.

They claim undocumented migrants are responsible for public health facilities across the country being overburdened.





Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says the action is worrisome and they don't condone it.

"We have since reached out to the leadership of Operation Dudula for a sit-down meeting in order to find long-lasting solutions to these challenges. Of course, this is a societal issue and it is not mainly about health."





Meanwhile, three women from Operation Dudula, who were arrested outside a Soweto clinic last week, have been released on warning.

They face charges of contravening the National Health Act and public violence.





