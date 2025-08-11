Health to meet Dudula amid anti-foreigner campaign
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
The National Health Department says it is ready to meet with the leaders of Operation Dudula about their ongoing campaign against foreign nationals.
The National Health Department says it is ready to meet with the leaders of Operation Dudula about their ongoing campaign against foreign nationals.
The group is among several organisations who have been protesting by barring some migrants from accessing healthcare at public facilities.
They claim undocumented migrants are responsible for public health facilities across the country being overburdened.
READ: Doctors Without Borders urges healthcare access for foreigners
Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says the action is worrisome and they don't condone it.
"We have since reached out to the leadership of Operation Dudula for a sit-down meeting in order to find long-lasting solutions to these challenges. Of course, this is a societal issue and it is not mainly about health."
ALSO READ: Operation Dudula slammed for blocking children from school
Meanwhile, three women from Operation Dudula, who were arrested outside a Soweto clinic last week, have been released on warning.
They face charges of contravening the National Health Act and public violence.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago