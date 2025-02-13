Health MEC refutes public medication shortage in KZN

"We don't have a challenge of shortage of medication. About a week or so ago, we even went to our depot. There is no problem. Medication is there. Medication is available."

Recent reports indicated that the department was struggling to supply medication to hospitals and clinics in the province.





The situation led to calls from ActionSA in KZN for Simelane to address allegations that suppliers were not being paid. The MEC says the issue has been resolved.





" We do have a challenge, generally, as a department, and as a result of that, we have had to watershed our payment of service providers. However, that doesn't mean we have not been paying service providers.





At some point, you would find that there would be a challenge and there was one or two companies that decided to withhold their medication because they had not been paid, but that has been sorted out."