 Health MEC refutes public medication shortage in KZN
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has denied claims of a medication shortage in public health facilities.

"We  don't  have  a  challenge  of  shortage  of  medication.  About  a  week  or  so  ago,  we  even  went  to  our  depot.  There  is  no  problem.  Medication  is  there.  Medication  is  available."  

 

Recent reports indicated that the department was struggling to supply medication to hospitals and clinics in the province. 


The situation led to calls from ActionSA in KZN for Simelane to address allegations that suppliers were not being paid. The MEC says the issue has been resolved.


READ: MEC Simelane says Prince Mshiyeni water situation ‘dire’

 

" We do have a challenge, generally, as a department, and as a result of that, we have had to watershed our payment of service providers. However, that doesn't mean we have not been paying service providers. 


At some point, you would find that there would be a challenge and there was one or two companies that decided to withhold their medication because they had not been paid, but that has been sorted out."

 

