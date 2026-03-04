Health expert warns obesity remains a growing crisis

Wednesday is World Obesity Day.





Dr. Jeanne Lubbe is the head of the South African Metabolic Medicine and Surgery Society.





She has highlighted the most serious risks of obesity, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol.





Dr Lubbe says South Africa has released its first comprehensive national clinical guidelines for the management of obesity, formally recognising the condition as chronic.





ALSO READ: Medical expert warns women not given full picture on menstrual options





"The guidelines focus on the treatment of obesity. And the good news is that we can now treat obesity and that the basics of treatment is not diet and exercise.





“Although those things are important, we now know that we have powerful drugs to treat obesity. And we have surgery, which really is the most robust or the strongest treatment method that we have for treating obesity."





She says obesity can be measured in several ways.





" We measure it by means of a body mass index, and this is where we measure both the height of the patient and then the weight of the patient to calculate the BMI. But we also now do additional measurements.





“For instance, the waist circumference and the hip circumference of the patient, because we know now that carrying fat mostly around the abdomen increases the risk to the person."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)