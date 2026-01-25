Health Dept says No ARV shortage amid business rescue

This comes despite two suppliers under the current ARV tender entering into business rescue.





The department says suppliers experiencing financial or production challenges after being awarded state tenders is not unusual.





It explains that the ARV tender was intentionally awarded to multiple suppliers, as a risk-mitigation measure.





Spokesperson Foster Mohale says officials are engaging with all suppliers to maintain stability across the health system.





READ: HIV stigma in SA prevails, study shows





"The department has activated contingency arrangements by engaging other suppliers to increase production and supply volumes to cover in shortfalls.





Mohale says provinces have sufficient stock of the affected ARV medicine to cover around 3 months of expected demand.





"Stock levels continue to be grossly monitored to ensure uninterrupted availability."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)