Parliament’s health committee chair wants some immigration laws to be repealed

Parliament’s health committee chair wants some immigration laws repealed
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Chairperson of Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, says some citizenship and immigration laws may need to be repealed.
Chairperson of Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, says some citizenship and immigration laws may need to be repealed.
He was responding to concerns from groups like Operation Dudula and March and March, which have been protesting the use of South Africa's public health services by undocumented immigrants.
"These concerns cannot be wished away, but maybe we should find an approach to handle going forward and the discussion, therefore, among other things,” he said during a media briefing on Thursday.
Speaking at a social services cluster media briefing, Dhlomo added that amendments to outdated laws could clarify who should – and should not – receive government health services.
READ: March and March open to talks with refugee forum after failed court bid
"The Refugees Act of 1998 also needs some repeal through the bill. There's another one called the Identification Acts. I don't know much about that. I was trying to speak to my Home Affairs chair this morning. What is the content of this?
“So some of these acts are very wide and encompassing what some of the people are saying in their views, maybe they should actually have a bit of limitation."
Dhlomo said there also needs to be support from the Department of Home Affairs to expedite the amendments to the acts that affect this process.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago