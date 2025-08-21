Parliament’s health committee chair wants some immigration laws to be repealed

He was responding to concerns from groups like Operation Dudula and March and March, which have been protesting the use of South Africa's public health services by undocumented immigrants.





"These concerns cannot be wished away, but maybe we should find an approach to handle going forward and the discussion, therefore, among other things,” he said during a media briefing on Thursday.





Speaking at a social services cluster media briefing, Dhlomo added that amendments to outdated laws could clarify who should – and should not – receive government health services.





READ: March and March open to talks with refugee forum after failed court bid





"The Refugees Act of 1998 also needs some repeal through the bill. There's another one called the Identification Acts. I don't know much about that. I was trying to speak to my Home Affairs chair this morning. What is the content of this?





“So some of these acts are very wide and encompassing what some of the people are saying in their views, maybe they should actually have a bit of limitation."





Dhlomo said there also needs to be support from the Department of Home Affairs to expedite the amendments to the acts that affect this process.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)