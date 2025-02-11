 Hawks probe motive behind KZN businessman's abduction
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Hawks detectives are trying to uncover the motive behind the abduction of Durban businessman, Zakariyya Desai. 


Desai was freed over the weekend, after he was taken by gunmen outside a mosque in KwaDukuza.

 

His kidnapping sparked a countrywide search spanning five months.

 

Charges were recently dropped against three suspects, including a Mozambican national and a South African police officer, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in his disappearance.


KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says the circumstances surrounding the businessman's release are unclear at this point.

 

" We can confirm that the victim Mr. Desai has been released by the kidnappers. Our investigating officer is busy obtaining detailed information of the circumstances surrounding his release. We will get a full report once he is back," said Mhlongo.

