Hawks probe motive behind KZN businessman's abduction

Desai was freed over the weekend, after he was taken by gunmen outside a mosque in KwaDukuza.

His kidnapping sparked a countrywide search spanning five months.

Charges were recently dropped against three suspects, including a Mozambican national and a South African police officer, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in his disappearance.





READ: KZN hit by surge of kidnapping-related scams

KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says the circumstances surrounding the businessman's release are unclear at this point.

" We can confirm that the victim Mr. Desai has been released by the kidnappers. Our investigating officer is busy obtaining detailed information of the circumstances surrounding his release. We will get a full report once he is back," said Mhlongo.