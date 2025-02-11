Hawks probe motive behind KZN businessman's abduction
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Hawks detectives are trying to uncover the motive behind the abduction of Durban businessman, Zakariyya Desai.
Hawks detectives are trying to uncover the motive behind the abduction of Durban businessman, Zakariyya Desai.
Desai was freed over the weekend, after he was taken by gunmen outside a mosque in KwaDukuza.
His kidnapping sparked a countrywide search spanning five months.
Charges were recently dropped against three suspects, including a Mozambican national and a South African police officer, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in his disappearance.
READ: KZN hit by surge of kidnapping-related scams
KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says the circumstances surrounding the businessman's release are unclear at this point.
" We can confirm that the victim Mr. Desai has been released by the kidnappers. Our investigating officer is busy obtaining detailed information of the circumstances surrounding his release. We will get a full report once he is back," said Mhlongo.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Bridgit is looking for her perfect match this Valentine's
Bridgit Venter, a 40-year-old schoolteacher, is looking to find her perf...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Imagine finding a knife in your wrap
You probably wouldn't want to find something inside your wrap that belon...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago