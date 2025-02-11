Hawks hunting KZN man’s kidnappers after his release

Desai was freed over the weekend after being taken by gunmen outside a mosque.





His abduction sparked a five-month countrywide search.





Three suspects, including a police officer, appeared in court several times before the state decided to withdraw charges against them.





"This success is a testament to the dedication and skill of our police officers. We urge them to continue their thorough investigation to ensure that all those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice without delay," says the Police Ministry's Kamogelo Mogotsi.





Meanwhile, Desai's family has thanked the community for their support during the ordeal.





They’ve confirmed the businessman is safe and well.





No further details are available at this stage regarding’s Desai’s release.





