Hawks hunting KZN man’s kidnappers after his release
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Police say Hawks investigators are actively tracking down the kidnappers involved in the abduction of KwaDukuza businessman, Zakariyya Desai.
Police say Hawks investigators are actively tracking down the kidnappers involved in the abduction of KwaDukuza businessman, Zakariyya Desai.
Desai was freed over the weekend after being taken by gunmen outside a mosque.
His abduction sparked a five-month countrywide search.
Three suspects, including a police officer, appeared in court several times before the state decided to withdraw charges against them.
"This success is a testament to the dedication and skill of our police officers. We urge them to continue their thorough investigation to ensure that all those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice without delay," says the Police Ministry's Kamogelo Mogotsi.
READ: Hawks probe motive behind KZN businessman's abduction
Meanwhile, Desai's family has thanked the community for their support during the ordeal.
They’ve confirmed the businessman is safe and well.
No further details are available at this stage regarding’s Desai’s release.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Study: Cellphones cause more accidents than speeding
Did you know that driver distraction is a major cause of accidents in SA...Stacey & J Sbu 28 minutes ago
-
Bridgit is looking for her perfect match this Valentine's
Bridgit Venter, a 40-year-old schoolteacher, is looking to find her perf...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago