Hawks hunt KZN woman over alleged multi-million rand fraud scheme

They say Princess Mseleku Ntshangase is a person of interest in their probe into an alleged sophisticated scheme that operated between 2011 and 2015.





Investigators say a series of investment conferences were held at the East London Golf Club, where attendees were allegedly promised guaranteed returns of 18% over three years through offshore property investments linked to Coral Lagoon Investments and Global Gold Club Investments.





Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana says 51-year-old Mseleku Ntshangase was last seen in Pongola.





" Some of the attendees reportedly invested their money subsequently, the victims apparently encountered persistent and unexplained difficulties in establishing contact with the so-called representative.





ALSO READ: KZN police clarify seizure of state property from Hawks boss





"Further investigative verification revealed that properly booking at investment-linked resorts could not be confirmed, while known communication channels associated with the suspect were ostensibly disbanded or abandoned.





"Despite exhaustive investigations, analytical and tracing measures, the individual has not yet been located.”





Authorities are urging anyone with information on Mseleku’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in bringing the investigation to a close.





Information may be provided to the investigating officers, Lieutenant Colonel Zane Johnson on 082 941 8588 or Captain Gideon Smith on 072 580 2538, or alternatively to the nearest police station.







