Hawks investigator cross-examined over claims about Zuma-Sambudla’s alleged unrest role

The general that led the Hawks Task Team that investigated Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s alleged role in the 2021 July unrest has faced intense questioning in the Durban High Court.
Zuma-Sambudla’s terrorism and incitement of public violence trial began on Monday.
At the centre of the accusations against her are social media posts made on her Twitter account after her father, former president Jacob Zuma, was jailed.
General Gopaul Govender was the first witness to testify.
During cross-examination, Zuma-Sambudla’s lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, first questioned Govender about the dozens of Whatsapp groups he earlier said were used to co-ordinate the riots.
Govender confirmed that Zuma-Sambudla was not a member of any of the Whatsapp groups.
The officer also said the MK Party MP was also not one of the 103 persons of interest identified through their investigations into the Whatsapp groups
But he told the court that her posts on Twitter to her over 100 000 followers were disseminated in the Whatsapp groups, and that some of the participants in the groups were her followers.
Mpofu then put it to Govender that Zuma-Sambudla is not responsible for what her followers may do with the information she puts out.
Govender disagreed, saying if the nexus of her messages ended in someone getting hurt or something getting destroyed, there had to be accountability.
Zuma-Sambudla has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her.
