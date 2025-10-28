Hawks bust sophisticated fake booze factory in Howick

They were seized at the weekend, after officers were informed earlier this month that a container had been detained at the MSC depot in Durban.Spokesperson Sibu Ncane says it allegedly contained counterfeit Smirnoff-branded bottles, closures and stickers.He says further intelligence revealed the container was to be delivered to a property on Ogilvie Road in Howick. Ncane says Hawks members from Durban and Maritzburg raided the premises on Saturday.





"During the search the Hawks uncovered a rage of sophisticated machines used in the production of counterfeit Smirnoff 1818 bottles.





"Including a bottle blowing machine, high pressure compressor , evaporation temperature machine, industrial chiller and fine compressor filters as well as various sizes of counterfeit smifnoff 1818 bottles," said Ncane.

