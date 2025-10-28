Hawks bust sophisticated fake booze factory in Howick
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The Hawks say machines used to produce vodka bottles in Howick are now at the centre of an investigation into a multi-million rand counterfeit operation.
Spokesperson Sibu Ncane says it allegedly contained counterfeit Smirnoff-branded bottles, closures and stickers.
He says further intelligence revealed the container was to be delivered to a property on Ogilvie Road in Howick. Ncane says Hawks members from Durban and Maritzburg raided the premises on Saturday.
"During the search the Hawks uncovered a rage of sophisticated machines used in the production of counterfeit Smirnoff 1818 bottles.
"Including a bottle blowing machine, high pressure compressor , evaporation temperature machine, industrial chiller and fine compressor filters as well as various sizes of counterfeit smifnoff 1818 bottles," said Ncane.
