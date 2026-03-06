“He hasn’t slept for days”: Durban teacher trapped as missiles strike Kuwait

The Middle East has been thrown into chaos after the United States and Israel launched military strikes on Iran.

Tehran has retaliated with attacks across the region. Strikes have been reported in the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.

Iran says it is targeting facilities hosting US troops, but some of its strikes have hit civilian infrastructure like airports.

This Queensburgh woman, who has asked not to be named, says her brother is teaching in Kuwait.

On Saturday morning, he sent a message to their family group telling them not to panic despite explosions nearby.

The sister says her 25-year-old brother has never experienced anything like this.

"All he says is that it feels like thunder. It sounds like thunder, and your windows are rattling. You see all these videos, you’re hearing the siren.

“As soon as the siren goes off, your whole body is in panic. And remember from Saturday morning, I think up until Monday night, he hasn't been sleeping because the sirens have been going."

The family says they are desperate for word on when he can evacuate.

" There are no flights going out of Kuwait. So, first he needs an exit visa, which Kuwait is not allowing them to do. Without that visa, he can't even, for example, drive down to Saudi and fly out from Saudi because flights are normal there.

"The school and the government do not want to grant them the visa. As for Dirco, you phone them, you email them, there's no response."

"They just send official statements."

The International Relations Department has warned citizens in the Gulf that some emergency numbers to missions may go unanswered as officials are working remotely and facing the same disruptions as people across the region.

