Harming persons with albinism won’t bring luck, Ntuli says

He was speaking in uMfolozi in northern KZN on Tuesday.

He has urged the community and others to reject or unlearn certain harmful beliefs about wealth being connected to the mutilation of people with albinism.





Ntuli has stressed that people with albinism deserve the same rights, safety, and dignity.

" This is a month to celebrate those living with albinism. They are people like us. Everything is the same except the pigmentation, so killing them won't give you wealth. It'll not give you luck."





South Africa marks Albinism Awareness Month in September.





