Harming persons with albinism won’t bring luck, Ntuli says
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has called for an end to dangerous myths about people living with albinism.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has called for an end to dangerous myths about people living with albinism.
He was speaking in uMfolozi in northern KZN on Tuesday.
He has urged the community and others to reject or unlearn certain harmful beliefs about wealth being connected to the mutilation of people with albinism.
ALSO READ: "I'm stigmatised because I'm albino"
Ntuli has stressed that people with albinism deserve the same rights, safety, and dignity.
" This is a month to celebrate those living with albinism. They are people like us. Everything is the same except the pigmentation, so killing them won't give you wealth. It'll not give you luck."
NOW READ: Misuzulu says killing of children with albinism 'a disgrace'
South Africa marks Albinism Awareness Month in September.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago