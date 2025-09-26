Haniff Hoosen announced as DA’s eThekwini mayoral candidate

Party leader John Steenhuisen made the announcement a short while ago at Havenside Community Hall in Chatsworth ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The reveal follows the DA's recent announcement that Helen Zille will stand as their candidate in the Johannesburg race for mayor.

Hoosen is a former MP and was the DA Shadow Minister of HomeAffairs.

He took to the podium to accept the nomination.

“ We can build a city where all our children, regardless of what they look like, and for as long as they are willing to work hard, there should be a government that must stand up, ready to lift them up, whether they're black or white, Indian or colored. This is what equality should look like. This is the dream we were all promised in 1994, and the truth of the matter is this is a dream only the DA can deliver.”

