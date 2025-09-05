Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages held in Gaza

The video shows one hostage in a car being driven through a neighbourhood with destroyed buildings, calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry out a planned military offensive to conquer Gaza City.

Israeli media identified him as Guy Gilboa Dalal, who was attending the Nova music festival in southern Israel when he was abducted by militants during their unprecedented attack nearly two years ago.

In the video released on Friday, he says in Hebrew that he is in Gaza City and that the footage was filmed on August 28, 2025.

Towards the end of the clip, he is shown meeting another captive, whose family have asked that he not be identified.

AFP was unable to immediately verify the video or the date it was filmed.

In February, Hamas published a video showing two Israelis including Gilboa Dalal in a vehicle watching a hostage release ceremony during a brief ceasefire.

