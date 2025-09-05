Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Updated | By AFP
The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas released
footage on Friday purporting to show two hostages seized on October 7, 2023
alive in Gaza City late last month.
The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas released footage on Friday purporting to show two hostages seized on October 7, 2023 alive in Gaza City late last month.
The video shows one hostage in a car being driven through a neighbourhood with destroyed buildings, calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry out a planned military offensive to conquer Gaza City.
Israeli media identified him as Guy Gilboa Dalal, who was attending the Nova music festival in southern Israel when he was abducted by militants during their unprecedented attack nearly two years ago.
ALSO READ: Israel PM says in 'profound shock' over hostage videos
In the video released on Friday, he says in Hebrew that he is in Gaza City and that the footage was filmed on August 28, 2025.
Towards the end of the clip, he is shown meeting another captive, whose family have asked that he not be identified.
AFP was unable to immediately verify the video or the date it was filmed.
In February, Hamas published a video showing two Israelis including Gilboa Dalal in a vehicle watching a hostage release ceremony during a brief ceasefire.
ALSO READ: Hamas confirms death of Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago