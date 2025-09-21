Violence monitor denies role in closure of political killings task team

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, De Haas said her correspondence requested an enquiry after monitoring the unit since 2018.

She stressed that multiple factors, including budget constraints, contributed to the decision, and expected parliamentary oversight not direct action from her letter.

“I sent a letter both to the parliamentary portfolio committee and to the minister, and I asked for an enquiry, and I said that I believed it should be disbanded because I had horror stories, I had case studies. What I said may have influenced the minister, but he wouldn't have done it because I had asked.”

Mkhwanazi claims Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu attempted to disband the team, after members who was assisting Gauteng detectives in a murder case unmasked a high level drug cartel.

Mkhwanazi says there's been a concerted effort by the syndicate who has infiltrated the justice system to try and stop the investigation, including orchestrating the arrest of Crime Intelligence boss, Dumisani Khumalo.

He says several quarters of law enforcement, journalists and activists have allowed themselves to be used to bring the work of the team to a halt.

These include criticism from security industry businessman, Paul O'Sullivan and De Haas.

He suggested that O'Sullivan's criticism could be linked to his relationship with Deputy Police Commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya, who Mkhwanazi implicated in his July allegations.

Mkhwanazi pointed out that De Haas has given a one-sided view on her criticism of the team and had not researched her claims enough.





