Gwarube hails teachers as ‘quiet architects of excellence’

The minister hosted the country's top achievers of the 2025 National Senior Certificate Examinations at a ministerial breakfast in Gauteng on Monday.

ALSO READ: KZN tipped to excel in 2025 matric results

Gwarube will release the national results on Monday evening, while candidates will receive their individual results on Tuesday.

She said excellence is built through hard work, discipline, and the decision to keep going despite pressure and self-doubt.

The minister also paid tribute to parents, guardians, and teachers.

“To the teachers watching from classrooms, from staff rooms across the country as they prepare to receive learners back to school premises this week, this celebration is theirs too,” she said.

“Teachers are the quiet architects of excellence. They see potential before it even becomes visible. You insist on high standards when learners would rather lower them.

“You correct, you guide, you encourage, and sometimes you simply refuse to give up on a child even when they've already given up on themselves.”