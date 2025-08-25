Gwarube: Fixing early education inequality a 'moral challenge'

In her keynote address at the G20 Basic Education National Indaba 2025 in Cape Town on Monday, she told the story of two 10-year-olds one with access to resources and quality education, the other left behind.

Gwarube explained that the challenge is making sure most pupils get a fair chance to read for meaning, calculate confidently, and eventually take on tough subjects like maths and science.

She said bridging this gap is the moral test of South Africa’s education system.

" Both of these children will get to Grade 4. They'll take the same international benchmarking test and the other child will fail, not because they're any less capable, but because the system hasn't catered for them.





"It's a system that didn't look at whether or not this child has a nutritious meal, whether or not this child has access to books, whether or not this child is able to read and read for meaning by the time that they get to Grade 4."

She said the G20’s priorities reflect what the education system must focus on going forward.

Gwarube stressed that childhood care and education are not optional extras.

" It is the foundation on which everything else rests. If we fail to get the quality foundational learning right, we undermine every other reform.





"That is why the G20 has placed at the heart of its agenda, and that is why South Africa must lead with boldness in this regard. We are really grateful to see that our president has taken on this challenge to champion. The foundations of learning in not only in our country, but also in the broader global stage."

