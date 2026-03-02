Siviwe Gwarube enters race for DA deputy federal chairperson

Gwarube, who is also the minister of basic education, made the announcement on social media on Monday.

She confirmed she's accepted the nomination, saying she’s ready to serve.

Gwarube writes in the social media post that the Democratic Alliance must become the largest party in South Africa to bring about the change she believes the country needs.

She adds that the party must elect leaders who will organise, build, and expand its support across all provinces and communities.

The DA’s Federal Congress will take place next month from 11 to 12 April in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: Steenhuisen bows out of DA leadership race

It will see a new federal leader being chosen after John Steenhuisen said he would not stand for re-election.

Candidates who've put their hand up to take over from Steenhuisen include Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

KZN's Ashor Sarupen, who is the deputy finance minister, is eying the position of chairperson of the federal council as incumbent Helen Zille is bowing out. He will come up against DA Gauteng chair Solly Msimanga for the position.

Sarupen currently serves as the deputy chairperson of the federal council.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)