Gunmen on the run after four family members killed on KZN south coast

The attack happened on New Year's Eve in the Mdweshule area in the Mehlomyama policing precinct.





Authorities say a woman, who witnessed the shooting, alleged that four unknown men kicked open the door of the rondavel she was in with her fiancé.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says three members of the group were carrying firearms, while the fourth person was armed with a bush knife.





He says the men demanded money and were told there was none.





"The suspects began firing shots at her 45-year-old fiancé which unfortunately left him deceased.





"The suspects then instructed her to show them other family members, which she did. When they got to the main house, they shot and killed a mother and her two daughters who were aged between 31 and 67-years-old. The suspects then fled the scene, taking with them two cell phones."





