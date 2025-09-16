 Gun battle rocks quiet Umhlanga suburb
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Gun battle rocks quiet Umhlanga suburb

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Police were on the scene of a shootout between suspects and a private security company in a residential area in Umhlanga on Tuesday.

Security officer standing at crime scene
Security officer standing at crime scene/Lauren Hendricks

 It’s understood that a private security officer, who was patrolling Midsommer Crescent, spotted a group of men in a car acting suspiciously.

They jumped into the vehicle and sped off when they spotted the officer. 

"They then attempted to flee, upon which the Blue Security Officer gave chase,” says KZN VIP's Gareth Naidoo, who was on the scene.

"They then opened fire on the Blue Security Officer. A second vehicle, which has not been positively identified, also came through and opened fire on the Blue Security vehicle. The armed reaction officer managed to escape with no visible injuries.

Blue Security Car damaged
Blue Security Car damaged/supplied

"The vehicle has been badly damaged. The circumstances leading up to this incident cannot be confirmed."

It's believed all the suspects managed to escape.

Police cordoned off part of the adjacent Somerset Drive to allow detectives to begin their investigation. 

Several private security companies have also converged on the scene.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

 

MORE ON ECR:

Umhlanga Shootout Chase Blue security
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.