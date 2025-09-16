Gun battle rocks quiet Umhlanga suburb
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
It’s understood that a private security officer, who was patrolling Midsommer Crescent, spotted a group of men in a car acting suspiciously.
They jumped into the vehicle and sped off when they spotted the officer.
"They then attempted to flee, upon which the Blue Security Officer gave chase,” says KZN VIP's Gareth Naidoo, who was on the scene.
"They then opened fire on the Blue Security Officer. A second vehicle, which has not been positively identified, also came through and opened fire on the Blue Security vehicle. The armed reaction officer managed to escape with no visible injuries.
"The vehicle has been badly damaged. The circumstances leading up to this incident cannot be confirmed."
It's believed all the suspects managed to escape.
Police cordoned off part of the adjacent Somerset Drive to allow detectives to begin their investigation.
Several private security companies have also converged on the scene.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Contacting employees after work: Is it allowed or not?
The right to disconnect is a growing trend globally, with many countries...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
LISTEN: Unforgettable neighbour tales with Stacey and J Sbu
From lawn inspectors to unexpected party guests, these neighbour stories...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago