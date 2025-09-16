Gun battle rocks quiet Umhlanga suburb

It’s understood that a private security officer, who was patrolling Midsommer Crescent, spotted a group of men in a car acting suspiciously.

They jumped into the vehicle and sped off when they spotted the officer.

"They then attempted to flee, upon which the Blue Security Officer gave chase,” says KZN VIP's Gareth Naidoo, who was on the scene.

"They then opened fire on the Blue Security Officer. A second vehicle, which has not been positively identified, also came through and opened fire on the Blue Security vehicle. The armed reaction officer managed to escape with no visible injuries.