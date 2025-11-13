Guinea junta boss, 8 others cleared for December vote

Doumbouya has ruled the west African nation with an iron fist since seizing power in 2021 and despite his initial promise to hand power back to civilians, he backtracked and is contesting the December 28 poll.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday evening published the final list of nine candidates chosen out of the 51 who had thrown their hats into the ring.

Guinea, a former French colony, became the second country in sub-Saharan Africa after Ghana to gain independence in 1958, and has endured dictatorial rule for decades, followed by a succession of coups.

Exiled opposition leader and former prime minister Cellou Dalein Diallo has been excluded from the election.

The best-known rival to Doumbouya now in the fray is Faya Lansana Milimono, known for his tirades against the junta.

ALSO READ: Japan police can use rifles against bears

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



