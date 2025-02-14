Group proposes solution to student accommodation crisis

The issue has been in the spotlight as tertiary studies kick off for the new academic year.





Ayanda Ngcobo, corporate sales manager at Fundi, says they're concerned about reports that provinces such as KZN are facing a shortfall of about 500 000 beds.





She says they've been made aware that some students who're struggling to secure accommodation have been bunking at their respective SRC offices.





READ: KZN municipalities owe uMngeni-uThukela Water R2bn





"Allocation versus the intake- that's where the issue has been. We have first years and even second years that have not yet been allocated on-campus accommodation, never mind the off-campus accommodation. Universities have also faced a delay in accreditation."





She says they've launched a platform to assist.





"It streamlines the allocation process for the university. It is a seamless process that migrates the university, landlord and the student, allowing students to go on the platform even before they actually leave home."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)