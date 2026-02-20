'Grey's Anatomy' actor Eric Dane dies at 53: reports

Last year, Dane announced that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, the neurological disorder also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," Dane's family said in a statement cited by CBS and other news outlets.

Danes, who was born in San Francisco, made his TV debut in a 1991 episode of the series "Saved by the Bell."

His breakout role in "Grey's Anatomy" began in 2006, where he played the handsome surgeon Dr. Mark Sloan.

He appeared in 139 episodes until 2021. He also featured in the HBO drama, "Euphoria."

