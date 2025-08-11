Greta Thunberg, activists plan new aid flotilla to Gaza

Two other attempts by activists to deliver aid by ship to Gaza, in June and July, were blocked by Israel. Troops boarded their vessels and detained the activists before expelling them.

"On August 31st we are launching the biggest attempt ever to break the illegal Israeli siege over Gaza with dozens of boats sailing from Spain," the Swedish campaigner wrote on Instagram late Sunday.

"We will meet dozens more on September 4th sailing from Tunisia and other ports," she said.

The group will mobilise activists from 44 countries for the initiative dubbed "Global Sumud Flotilla", which will also include simultaneous demonstrations.

Humanitarian activists, doctors and artists -- including actors Susan Sarandon of the US, Gustaf Skarsgard of Sweden and Liam Cunningham of Ireland -- are due to take part.

The exact number of ships sailing to Gaza this time was not specified.

The "Global Sumud Flotilla" describes itself on its website as an "independent" organisation not affiliated with any government or political party.

Israel's 22-month offensive has killed at least 61,430 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, figures the United Nations says are reliable.

Hamas's 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the war, resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

