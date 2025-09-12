Grade R pupil fatally struck by truck in Empangeni
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of culpable homicide, following the death of a five-year-old girl in the King Cetshwayo District.
"Empangeni police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an incident where a girl was reportedly knocked off by a truck at eMacekeni area on Wednesday. She sustained fatal injuries and was confirmed dead on the scene," says provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.
The Department of Education in KZN says the incident happened as the child was being dropped off by her school transport.
The department adds that she was a Grade R learner from Ingweni Primary School.
Officials say a team of trauma counsellors is providing support to the pupils and staff, as well as the affected families.
This is the second deadly road incident involving children this week.
Five pupils were killed when their taxi crashed into a creche in Pietermaritzburg's Imbali area on Thursday.
