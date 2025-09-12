Grade R pupil fatally struck by truck in Empangeni

"Empangeni police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an incident where a girl was reportedly knocked off by a truck at eMacekeni area on Wednesday. She sustained fatal injuries and was confirmed dead on the scene," says provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.





The Department of Education in KZN says the incident happened as the child was being dropped off by her school transport.





ALSO READ: Overloaded scholar transport crashes near Chatsworth





The department adds that she was a Grade R learner from Ingweni Primary School.





Officials say a team of trauma counsellors is providing support to the pupils and staff, as well as the affected families.





ALSO READ: Maritzburg councillor urges taxi safety after crash kills 5 pupils





This is the second deadly road incident involving children this week.





Five pupils were killed when their taxi crashed into a creche in Pietermaritzburg's Imbali area on Thursday.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)