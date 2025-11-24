Grade 12s in KZN told to celebrate responsibly

Over 170,000 full-time students and more than 16,000 part-time candidates are sitting for the crucial National Senior Certificate papers.





The association's spokesperson, Vee Gani, says school leavers will want to mark the end of their schooling careers with a bash, but he has warned against risky behaviour.





He says safety has been a concern in recent years.





"In the past, we have had parties where children got drunk - there were drugs involved, and there have been incidents where children have died.





" Remember, they're not having these parties in school because in school you've got control mechanisms, and if it's done in a controlled environment, if the adults are there, and parents and the children are celebrating, then nothing stops you from having a party and a celebration."





Meanwhile, with marking set to begin soon at 32 centres across the province, KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has called on markers to carry out their work with integrity.





"He wishes to remind all the markers; in front of you there sits a script, that script represents a learner that whenever you engage with that script, you must have that in mind," says spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.





