Gqeberha High Court dismisses NPA bid to appeal Omotoso acquittal

Judge Irma Schoeman, who acquitted Omotoso, Lusanda Solani, and Zikiswa Sitho in April, ruled that the NPA had failed to demonstrate any legitimate question of law that could be sent to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in terms of Section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Act.





"This is the judgment in the case of the State versus Omotoso and two others, I'm just going to read the order. The application to have the six questions of law dismissed," the Gqeberha High Court ruled on Friday.





The NPA returned to court arguing that the acquittal—on charges including rape, human trafficking, and racketeering—contained errors in law, particularly in the way the judge handled evidence and assessed witness credibility.





However, Judge Schoeman dismissed the application, reaffirming that the State had not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and that the grounds raised for appeal amounted to disagreements with factual and credibility findings, rather than legitimate legal questions.





Her original ruling pointed to poor cross-examination, weak witness management, and several procedural missteps by the prosecution—errors she said fatally undermined the State’s case.





The questions that the state wanted reserved were:





"Question 1: Whether the trial court employed the proper approach to be applied to the evaluation of evidence adduced in a criminal trial.”





"Question 2: "Whether in failing to provide, in its judgment, factual findings consistent with the provisions in section 146(b) of the Act, the trial court unduly curtailed the right of the State under section 34 of the Constitution Act, 1996.”





“Question 3: Whether the trial court correctly considered the nature of the evidence of the State as being similar fact evidence, and thereafter, correctly applied the principles applicable to the evaluation of such evidence to prove a modus operandi for the commission of the offences contained in the indictment, as amended.





“Question 4: Whether the trial court correctly considered the lack of relevance of the evidence of prosecutorial misconduct in the absence of a finding that same amounted to the denial of the fair trial right of the accused.





“Question 5: Whether the trial court properly evaluated the evidence of the State, including that of the accused, in due consideration of the elements of the offence racketeering as contemplated in the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, 1998.





“Question 6: Whether the trial court was correct in rejecting the evidence of the complainants for lack of corroboration despite evidence of corroboration for some of the complainants.”





The NPA insisted that the appeal did not require the judge to consider prospects of success, only whether the questions qualified as matters of law.





Defence: “An attempt to re-litigate facts”





Omotoso’s lawyer, Peter Daubermann, sharply opposed the application, submitting more than 35 pages arguing that none of the issues raised by the NPA constituted genuine questions of law.





He described the application as an “impermissible attempt to re-litigate factual determinations under the guise of a legal appeal,” adding that the judge’s findings were grounded in the evidence and the prosecution’s own failures.





Daubermann said the acquittal was the inevitable result of the State’s inability to challenge the defence case effectively, noting that the judge had provided a detailed, reasoned judgment addressing credibility issues, prosecutorial misconduct, and the lack of corroboration for key allegations.





Case that captured public attention since 2017





The matter has been one of the country’s most widely followed court cases since Omotoso's arrest at the Port Elizabeth airport in 2017. He was accused of using his position as leader of the Durban-based Jesus Dominion International Church to prey on young women.





The acquittal in April triggered widespread anger among victims’ rights groups and renewed scrutiny of the NPA’s handling of sexual offences, particularly high-stakes cases involving alleged abuse of power within religious institutions.





Following public pressure, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi intervened, leading to the State’s renewed attempts to take the matter on appeal.





With Friday’s ruling, the NPA now faces a narrow path forward. Under Section 319, only questions of law certified by the trial court can be escalated to the SCA, leaving the State with few remaining avenues to challenge the acquittal.





