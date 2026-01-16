Govt’s FMD strategy a positive step, says agricultural expert

This week, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen announced the plan to tackle the outbreak that has struck various provinces.

The strategy will be implemented in phases over the next ten years, starting with stabilisation, followed by consolidation, the eventual withdrawal of vaccination, and finally the attainment of disease-free status recognised by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Chief economist for the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, Wandile Sihlobo, says this is a positive step, as the livestock industry is critical to the country’s economy.

He says it accounts for about half of the agricultural economy.

“When it is affected by foot-and-mouth disease or any other disease, that adds immense pressure on the industry. Since about 2021, this has been the challenge. It will take some time to get through, and we will have to vaccinate several times. And I think that the timeframe of saying in 10 years we'll probably be disease-free, we have to ensure that there's urgency in doing all of this. We are not waiting.”

Sihlobo warns it won’t be easy, as about 12 million cattle will need to be vaccinated nationwide.

“KZN, together with the Eastern Cape, are the pillar of the South African dairy industry. And we have seen that the disease has been spreading significantly in that area, along with parts of Gauteng and the Free State. And I think that the approach of starting and targeting KZN, along with other hotspots, is an appropriate one so that we can break the spread of the disease.

“We will need to be careful about the logistics and ensure that we have our logistics intact. And that's something that South Africa will have to ensure that we have that underway.”