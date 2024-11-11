Govt urged to connect with those impacted by climate change

Bobby Peek, the director of GroundWork, has been commenting as world leaders, NGOs, and other organisations converge in Baku for the climate change conference.

"We are a climate-vulnerable country to heat, drought and floods,” says Peek.





“It is important that the COP people get an opportunity to network, so the African Just Transition Network that represents more than 28 countries across Africa will be there, but our government and especially the minister must listen to the people on the ground."





COP29's objective is to rapidly reduce emissions by keeping temperatures under control and below 1.5°C

Peek says governments in northern Europe owe the world a climate debt.

They've committed to pay 100 billion dollars every year.

"They have never delivered on it, and the reality is that we never get real action coming out of these COPs. We often refer to these negotiators as people who don't deal with facts; they often lie.”





