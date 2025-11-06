Govt probes' recruitment' of SA men to Ukraine war zone

Sixteen of the men caught up in the conflict are from KwaZulu-Natal and one is from the Eastern Cape.

The Presidency's Vincent Magwenya says they are all pleading to come home.

He says the group, aged between 20 and 39, claim they were misled into joining mercenary forces in the Russia–Ukraine war after being promised lucrative job contracts.

Magwenya says it's illegal for South African citizens to provide military assistance to foreign governments without authorisation.





"Under the Foreign Military Assistance Act of 1998, it is illegal for South African citizens and entities to offer or provide military assistance to foreign governments or participate in armies of foreign governments unless authorised by the South African government.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the recruitment of these young men into these seemingly mercenary activities. The South African government is working through diplomatic channels to secure the return of these young men following their calls for assistance to return home.

"President Ramaphosa and the South African government strongly condemn the exploitation of young vulnerable people by individuals working with foreign military entities."





