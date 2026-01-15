‘Govt failure’ behind school placement issues, says activist

On Wednesday, protests took place at Addington Primary School in Durban.

ALSO READ: Addington Hospital stays grounded as lift saga continues

Parents gathered outside the school after trying unsuccessfully to enrol their children.

Others claimed the children of foreign nationals who live in the area were being prioritised over their own.

Activist Hendrick Makaneta says causing disruptions outside schools will not solve this issue.

“Government must invest in infrastructure. Private schools are doing better, but unfortunately, not everyone can afford to take their children to private schools. And, obviously, those resources, if you look at all of this tension, are found in rural areas and in townships. That's where we fight for the fewer resources that are there.

“These protests are to be expected because every year we sit with unplaced learners in our country, especially if you look at grade one as well as grade eight.

“Right now, as we speak, there are so many of them who have not been placed, even in Gauteng and the Western Cape, so the problem continues to persist.”